Biden's Unexpected Pardon Sparks Political Controversy

President Joe Biden, while on a diplomatic visit to Angola, sidestepped inquiries regarding his controversial decision to pardon his son Hunter, despite previous vows to avoid such actions. During a meeting with Angolan President João Lourenço, Biden dismissed press questions with a laugh, emphasizing his focus on the diplomatic mission.

The pardon has incited significant political unrest in Washington, contradicting Biden's earlier assurances that he would not leverage his presidential powers to assist family members. Critics argue this reversal could compromise the Democrats' ability to challenge President-elect Trump's legal policies.

Biden's past declarations, which stated he would respect judicial outcomes and refrain from pardoning his son, now seem void. This sudden change has raised alarms within his party and among the public, threatening to overshadow his presidency as the transition of power approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)