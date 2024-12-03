Left Menu

Political Intrigue: Fadnavis and Shinde's Meeting Spurs Speculation Ahead of Maharashtra Swearing-In

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met with caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss government formation ahead of the upcoming legislature party meeting and swearing-in ceremony. The meeting's details remain ambiguous, sparking speculation about the BJP's strategies and potential coalition dynamics in Maharashtra politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, met with Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, fueling speculation over government formation. This marked their first face-to-face discussion since last week's talks in Delhi.

While the specifics of the hour-long conversation are unclear, political analysts view it as a strategic move by the BJP to engage its coalition partner. Others suggest it may have been a preliminary meeting to plan the upcoming swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 5.

The swearing-in event at Azad Maidan, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, has become a focal point with over 42,000 people anticipated. However, the announcement of the new chief minister is still awaited, pending the BJP legislature party meeting set for Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

