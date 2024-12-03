Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Erupts in Protest Over Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh

Protests erupted across Uttar Pradesh against the violence towards Hindus in Bangladesh. Various Hindu organisations called for Indian government and international intervention. Memoranda were submitted demanding action to protect Hindus, while leaders emphasized India's historical support to Bangladesh and urged global pressure for justice.

Protests erupted in various parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, with Hindu organizations expressing strong objections to the reported violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstrations occurred in districts such as Aligarh, Ayodhya, Banda, Chitrakoot, and Etah, with calls for India and the international community to intervene.

In Aligarh, a protest was orchestrated by Hindu groups at the Gandhi Park bus stand, led by the Bangladesh Alpsankhyank Sangh. The demonstration concluded with the submission of a memorandum to the district magistrate addressed to India's President, pleading for pressure on Bangladesh to halt assaults on Hindus and their temples.

In Ayodhya, the RSS, BJP, and Vishva Hindu Parishad organized a rally, emphasizing India's historical support to Bangladesh. Champat Rai, Ram Temple Trust's general secretary, criticized the Bangladeshi government's failure to safeguard Hindus, urging global nations to hold Bangladesh accountable. He stressed the importance of justice and security for minority communities.

