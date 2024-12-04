Left Menu

Biden's $100 Billion Climate Milestone Achieved

The Biden administration has surpassed $100 billion in grants under the Inflation Reduction Act to bolster clean energy efforts before Trump's presidency. These funds are safeguarded, highlighting the act's significant impact on renewable projects nationwide, benefiting even Trump's allies and Republican-led states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 01:48 IST
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden's administration has reached a significant milestone, awarding over $100 billion in grants facilitated by the Inflation Reduction Act, according to John Podesta, a senior advisor for international climate policy.

The funding aims to sustain clean energy initiatives beyond Biden's term, amid plans by President-elect Trump to retract unspent IRA funds. This substantial distribution shows the administration's commitment to rapid deployment to benefit American communities.

Notably, many Republican-led states have received benefits, and some of Trump's allies have gained from provisions related to carbon capture and clean hydrogen, revealing bipartisan engagement in these investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

