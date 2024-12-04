Political Turmoil in South Korea: Yoon's Martial Law Reversal

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol rescinded his martial law declaration just hours after its implementation. Facing strong opposition from lawmakers and public protests, Yoon's attempt to curb political activities and media freedoms was swiftly overturned in what is being titled the biggest political crisis the country has seen in decades.

The declaration, made late Tuesday to a shocked nation, cited the need to quash 'anti-state forces' but met with immediate disdain from parliament. Legislators voted 190 in favor of its annulment, pushing Yoon to rescind the martial law order. Under South Korean law, martial law must be lifted if parliament objects by a majority vote.

Yoon's move, unexpected since South Korea's democratic transition in the 1980s, stirred international concern. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed hope for a lawful and peaceful resolution. Yoon, whose popularity has flagged at around 20%, faces continued challenges as opposition parties push for his impeachment.

