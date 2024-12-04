Left Menu

Chad Chronister Withdraws from DEA Nomination

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the DEA head, Chad Chronister, has withdrawn his nomination. Chronister, a Florida sheriff, cited the weight of the role as his reason. His decision follows similar withdrawals and was met with criticism over prior actions and perceived lack of experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 05:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 05:19 IST
Chad Chronister Withdraws from DEA Nomination

In a surprising turn of events, Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has withdrawn his name from consideration. Announced just days ago, his potential appointment had already sparked debate.

Chronister, who serves as a sheriff in Hillsborough County, Florida, revealed his decision on X, highlighting the immense responsibility associated with the role. Critiques of his nomination had arisen quickly, centered around his past actions and a perceived lack of the necessary experience for such a federal position.

This marks the second time a Trump pick has retracted their nomination shortly post-announcement, following former Rep. Matt Gaetz's similar move. Trump's team has yet to comment on either development, as Chronister steps back amidst rising scrutiny and public pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024