Chad Chronister Withdraws from DEA Nomination

In a surprising turn of events, Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has withdrawn his name from consideration. Announced just days ago, his potential appointment had already sparked debate.

Chronister, who serves as a sheriff in Hillsborough County, Florida, revealed his decision on X, highlighting the immense responsibility associated with the role. Critiques of his nomination had arisen quickly, centered around his past actions and a perceived lack of the necessary experience for such a federal position.

This marks the second time a Trump pick has retracted their nomination shortly post-announcement, following former Rep. Matt Gaetz's similar move. Trump's team has yet to comment on either development, as Chronister steps back amidst rising scrutiny and public pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)