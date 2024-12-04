Chad Chronister Withdraws from DEA Nomination
President-elect Donald Trump's pick for the DEA head, Chad Chronister, has withdrawn his nomination. Chronister, a Florida sheriff, cited the weight of the role as his reason. His decision follows similar withdrawals and was met with criticism over prior actions and perceived lack of experience.
In a surprising turn of events, Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has withdrawn his name from consideration. Announced just days ago, his potential appointment had already sparked debate.
Chronister, who serves as a sheriff in Hillsborough County, Florida, revealed his decision on X, highlighting the immense responsibility associated with the role. Critiques of his nomination had arisen quickly, centered around his past actions and a perceived lack of the necessary experience for such a federal position.
This marks the second time a Trump pick has retracted their nomination shortly post-announcement, following former Rep. Matt Gaetz's similar move. Trump's team has yet to comment on either development, as Chronister steps back amidst rising scrutiny and public pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
