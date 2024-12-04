Left Menu

Swedish PM's Delayed Visit Amid South Korea's Political Turmoil

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson postponed his trip to South Korea, as reported by Yonhap. He was set to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who briefly declared martial law following parliament's rejection. The visit's delay is linked to South Korea's political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-12-2024 07:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 07:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's planned visit to South Korea has been postponed, according to Yonhap news agency, citing diplomatic sources. Originally scheduled for this week, the visit was delayed in light of recent political developments in South Korea.

Kristersson was expected to engage in a summit meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The meeting was anticipated to cover various bilateral issues but is now on hold following a significant political event in South Korea.

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, a decision reversed after South Korea's parliament rejected it. This political upheaval is believed to be the reason behind the deferment of the Swedish PM's visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

