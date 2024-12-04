Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as South Korean President Faces Impeachment Threat

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is under threat of impeachment after declaring martial law, an action seen by opposition lawmakers as unconstitutional and akin to treason. Parliament, controlled by the opposition Democratic Party, is just short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass an impeachment motion. The Constitutional Court oversees the impeachment trial.

  • South Korea

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is embroiled in a fierce political struggle as opposition lawmakers threaten impeachment after he declared martial law. This action has been decried as unconstitutional and comparable to treason, with Yoon lifting the declaration mere hours after announcing it.

The opposition, led by the Democratic Party, is inching toward the two-thirds parliamentary majority required to initiate an impeachment process. They accuse Yoon of violating his constitutional duties. However, the opposition currently holds 192 seats, eight short of the 200 needed to proceed against the president.

The Constitutional Court holds the authority to confirm or dismiss the impeachment motion, with a six-month window to reach a decision. Meanwhile, if impeached, the president's powers are suspended, and the prime minister assumes leadership until a new election within 60 days. The ongoing crisis draws parallels with past impeachments in South Korea, notably that of President Park Geun-hye in 2017.

