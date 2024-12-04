Golden Temple Shooting: Narrow Escape for Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, narrowly avoided harm in an incident outside the Golden Temple on Wednesday.

Badal, fulfilling his duties as a 'sewadar', was shot at by Narain Singh. Fortunately, Badal was unharmed as the bullet struck a nearby wall.

Bystanders successfully overpowered Narain Singh, averting further danger.

