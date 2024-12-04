Walkout Drama: Opposition Protests Farmers' Plight in Rajya Sabha
Congress and opposition parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha, protesting against the government's alleged anti-farmer policies and the unfulfilled promise of increasing the minimum support price for crops. Tensions rose as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized MPs for politicizing the issue without seeking solutions.
In a dramatic session on Wednesday, Congress and other opposition party MPs staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, expressing their discontent against the government's purported anti-farmer policies. The MPs demanded a discussion on the unfulfilled promise of raising the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Despite opposition MPs clamoring for a debate, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed the motions, criticizing the members for prioritizing politics over finding a genuine solution. 'Interest of farmers is not served by sloganeering and shedding crocodile tears,' Dhankhar remarked.
The protest escalated with Congress leader Pramod Tiwari addressing the issue briefly. Following an unsuccessful attempt to gain more speaking time, Congress, along with allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), exited the house, highlighting the rising agitation among farmers heading towards Delhi for protests.
