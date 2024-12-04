Left Menu

Fadnavis Set to Lead Maharashtra: BJP's Historic Triumph

Devendra Fadnavis has been elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party. The BJP's Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory in state assembly elections. With 132 seats secured by the BJP alone, the alliance's total count reached 235. Fadnavis is expected to become the state's next chief minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:24 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis has officially been elected as the Leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, following a unanimous decision at a legislature party meeting at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan. Fadnavis is expected to be the state's next chief minister, as the BJP continues to solidify its power in the region.

The BJP core committee confirmed Fadnavis's leadership, with Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar formally nominating him. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule lauded the Mahayuti alliance's historic election victory, in which they secured 132 seats, the highest in history, leading to a decisive lead in the new assembly.

Adding to the political landscape, BJP's Ashish Shelar was appointed the party's chief whip. The Central Observers, including Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were present at the meeting. Preparations for Fadnavis's oath-taking ceremony on December 5 are underway, promising a significant political culmination attended by top NDA leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

