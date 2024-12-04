Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis to Lead Maharashtra After Historic BJP Victory

Devendra Fadnavis, elected as Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party leader, hails historic election results. Fadnavis will be sworn in as Chief Minister in Mumbai with PM Modi attending. He expressed gratitude to leaders for their support and emphasized unity within the party following the victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:16 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devendra Fadnavis has been elected to lead the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, marking a significant milestone following what he termed a 'historic' assembly election. At a gathering on Wednesday, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rhetoric, 'Ek Hain to Safe Hain' and 'Modi Hai to Mumkin hai', crediting them for the election success.

An official invitation card reveals that Fadnavis is set to take his oath as Maharashtra's Chief Minister at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on December 5, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. In his address, Fadnavis expressed deep gratitude to BJP leaders and MLAs for the unanimous decision to choose him as their leader.

He thanks caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and NDA leader Ramdas Athawle for their commitment and support. Fadnavis highlighted that despite earlier challenges, no MLA left the party since 2019, underlining the unity within the BJP as a cornerstone of their success in the 2022 elections.

With the Mahayuti alliance securing 235 seats, the victory is a testament to BJP's pervasive influence, holding 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also gained ground with 57 and 41 seats, respectively, signifying a pivotal shift in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Looking forward, Fadnavis assured that while some upcoming changes may be challenging, the new government is dedicated to working in the best interests of Maharashtra. With a robust mandate and full preparations underway, the swearing-in ceremony will formally usher in a new era for the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

