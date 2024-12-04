Left Menu

Sara Duterte Faces Second Impeachment Amidst Criminal Investigation

A second impeachment complaint against Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte has been filed, accusing her of misuse of funds and refusal to engage in budget defense. The complaint adds to existing criminal investigations following threats she made against political figures. Duterte denies the allegations.

  • Philippines

A new impeachment complaint has been filed against Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte. The allegations focus on the misuse of public funds and Duterte's refusal to defend her budget before Congress, according to the leftist groups who lodged the complaint.

This complaint comes amid ongoing investigations and threats she allegedly made against President Marcos and other officials. Additionally, the Philippine police have charged Duterte with assault and coercion concerning recent actions in Congress and at a hospital, which she denies.

Having faced a first impeachment complaint accusing her of incompetence and graft, Duterte now faces the possibility of trial in a Filipino Senate impeachment court. A conviction could see her removed from office and barred from future positions.

