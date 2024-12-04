Trump's Disruptor Cabinet: A New Era of Governance Unfolds

In the wake of his recent electoral victory, President-elect Donald Trump is assembling a team poised to administer two main objectives: retaliating against political rivals and fundamentally restructuring the U.S. government. His latest picks, such as Kash Patel for FBI Director, highlight his preference for bold outsiders over conventional insiders.

Trump's team selections include figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services and Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, each promising substantial changes within their domains. Kennedy aims to eliminate corporate influence from health services, while Hegseth seeks to rid the Pentagon of progressive policies. Trump's administration diverges from past presidencies by prioritizing institution disruption over development.

Supporters argue this shake-up counters a federal system seen as bloated and unaccountable, while critics warn of potential chaos due to leaders' lack of governmental experience. Experts predict challenging confirmation hearings for some of Trump's nominees as they push for dramatic reforms, reflecting a fresh wave in presidential governance strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)