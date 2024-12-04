Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Opposition Stages Walkout Over India-China Debate

Opposition MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on India-China relations. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar barred clarifications, sparking an uproar. Dhankhar emphasized maintaining decorum and consensus on national security issues, urging adherence to House rules despite opposition protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 16:47 IST
Parliament Uproar: Opposition Stages Walkout Over India-China Debate
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, opposition MPs opted for a walkout in Rajya Sabha following a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding India-China relations.

The minister had earlier presented an identical declaration in the Lok Sabha. This prompted opposition members to seek clarifications, which were immediately disallowed by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, causing a brief uproar within the House.

Chairman Dhankhar emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum, remarking on the necessity of debate and relevance within the institution. He stressed the importance of consensus and exemplary conduct on national security issues, as opposition protests continued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024