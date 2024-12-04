Parliament Uproar: Opposition Stages Walkout Over India-China Debate
Opposition MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement on India-China relations. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar barred clarifications, sparking an uproar. Dhankhar emphasized maintaining decorum and consensus on national security issues, urging adherence to House rules despite opposition protests.
In a dramatic turn of events, opposition MPs opted for a walkout in Rajya Sabha following a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding India-China relations.
The minister had earlier presented an identical declaration in the Lok Sabha. This prompted opposition members to seek clarifications, which were immediately disallowed by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, causing a brief uproar within the House.
Chairman Dhankhar emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum, remarking on the necessity of debate and relevance within the institution. He stressed the importance of consensus and exemplary conduct on national security issues, as opposition protests continued.
