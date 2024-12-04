Historic No-Confidence Vote Looms Over France’s Government

France braces for a historic no-confidence vote as far-right and left-wing political forces unite to challenge Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. The expected vote, triggered by budget disputes, could topple the government for the first time in over 60 years.

President Emmanuel Macron, currently in Saudi Arabia on a presidential visit, insists on serving his full term until 2027. Despite increasing opposition calls for his resignation, Macron remains steadfast, although he may need to appoint another prime minister this year.

The political crisis stems from fierce opposition to Barnier's budget proposal, which is accused of favoring austerity over citizens' needs. A fragmented National Assembly adds to the turmoil, with no party holding a majority, creating uncertainty and potential financial market turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)