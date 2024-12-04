South Korea in Turmoil: Opposition Pushes for President Yoon's Impeachment

In an escalating political crisis, South Korea's opposition parties have submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The move comes in response to Yoon's recent declaration of martial law, a contentious decision that drew immediate backlash from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

The impeachment motion, pushed by the main liberal opposition Democratic Party alongside five smaller factions, calls for a vote expected by Friday. The declaration of martial law, which only lasted six hours, had brought heavily armed troops onto the streets, encircling the National Assembly and prompting lawmakers to scale walls to counter the president's order.

In the wake of the martial law announcement, Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, accused of advising the move, has faced impeachment calls. As President Yoon remains in the hot seat, the country's focus shifts to the Constitutional Court, where the fate of his presidency hangs in balance with the need for six of nine justices' approval to proceed with his removal.

