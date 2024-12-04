BJP Condemns Attack on Sukhbir Badal, Highlights Punjab's Security Concerns

In a staunch denunciation, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh called the assassination attempt on former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal a stark indication of Punjab's deteriorating security under the Aam Aadmi Party's rule. The incident occurred within the sacred confines of the Golden Temple, raising concerns over governance and public safety.

Chugh argued that if a high-profile figure like Badal, entitled to Z-category security, could be targeted, ordinary citizens are left vulnerable. This attack, he claimed, underscores the unchecked rise of violent elements, further eroding public confidence in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership. He urged for a comprehensive investigation to restore faith and order within Punjab.

The assassination bid took place as Badal, observing a religious punishment, engaged in servitude duties when Narain Singh Chaura fired a shot. Fortunately, Badal remained unharmed as authorities swiftly apprehended Chaura. In response, CM Mann ordered a detailed inquiry, commending the vigilance of Punjab Police in preventing any serious harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)