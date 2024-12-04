South Korea's Reversed Martial Law Sparks Global Concern
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed concern over South Korea's martial law declaration, which was quickly reversed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The unexpected announcement triggered a significant political crisis in South Korea, highlighting issues of governance in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced concern over South Korea's abrupt declaration of martial law, which was quickly rescinded. Speaking to Parliament, Scholz emphasized the worry caused by an ally and friend taking such drastic measures.
The martial law announcement, made by President Yoon Suk Yeol, threw the country into its most significant political crisis in decades. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the decision was reversed just hours later.
This incident has raised questions about governance and stability in South Korea, with global allies closely monitoring the developments in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMF Warns Asia's Economic Prospects Threatened by Trade Wars
Asian Markets Rise Amid Trade War Concerns and Economic Optimism
Asian Stocks Climb Amid Uncertainty Over Trump's Policies
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Constitution Day, Highlights Asia's Largest Trade Fair
Literary Giants: Arefa Tehsin and Others Vie for the Asian Prize