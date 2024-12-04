Left Menu

South Korea's Reversed Martial Law Sparks Global Concern

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed concern over South Korea's martial law declaration, which was quickly reversed by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The unexpected announcement triggered a significant political crisis in South Korea, highlighting issues of governance in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:58 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced concern over South Korea's abrupt declaration of martial law, which was quickly rescinded. Speaking to Parliament, Scholz emphasized the worry caused by an ally and friend taking such drastic measures.

The martial law announcement, made by President Yoon Suk Yeol, threw the country into its most significant political crisis in decades. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the decision was reversed just hours later.

This incident has raised questions about governance and stability in South Korea, with global allies closely monitoring the developments in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

