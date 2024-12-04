Left Menu

Kharge Blasts BJP Over Sambhal Standoff

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned BJP after Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were barred from entering violence-affected Sambhal. Kharge criticized BJP-RSS's 'divisive agenda,' stating their actions undermine the Constitution. The Congress vows a peaceful stand while Rahul Gandhi views the restrictions as 'unconstitutional.' Sambhal's unrest involved a disputed mosque under ASI's survey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:03 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the halting of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Ghazipur border as they headed to the violence-hit region of Sambhal. The move comes in the wake of ongoing tensions and a highly charged political climate.

Expressing his disapproval on social media platform X, Kharge accused the BJP and RSS of engaging in a 'divisive agenda' aimed at tearing apart the Constitution. He argued that preventing a key opposition figure like Rahul Gandhi from visiting affected families in Sambhal is indicative of the BJP's efforts to foster community discord and challenge essential constitutional protections such as the Places of Worship Act.

Standing firm on the Congress party's dedication to fostering unity, Kharge emphasized the party's commitment to promoting peace and brotherhood, reiterating a stance of steadfast resistance against divisive politics. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has labeled the restrictions on his movements as unconstitutional, asserting his right as Leader of Opposition to meet victims in Sambhal. The unrest in Sambhal originated from a controversial Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a historic mosque alleged to be built over a temple site.

