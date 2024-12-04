Republicans Gear Up for Tight House Majority Amid Leadership Changes

The upcoming session of the U.S. Congress will see the Republicans holding a narrow 220-215 majority in the House of Representatives. This development follows a Democratic victory in a California district, according to data from Edison Research on Wednesday.

With U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the helm, the Republicans are set to control the White House and both chambers of Congress, a significant political shift following the November elections. Trump's selection of two Florida Republicans for high-ranking roles in his administration has further tightened the Republican majority, which is soon expected to be 217-215 when Congress reconvenes.

Despite some withdrawals and strategic seat changes, Republicans are poised to advance Trump's policy initiatives. This agenda includes key topics such as border security, energy deregulation, and defense, alongside extending expiring tax cuts. Additionally, ensuring federal government funding remains a critical concern for lawmakers.

