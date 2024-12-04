'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do': A Call to Action by Indian Youth Congress
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched the 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do' campaign in Uttarakhand to urge the state government to focus on employment generation and strong anti-drug measures. The initiative includes events like protests and awareness drives led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib.
The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday initiated the 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do' campaign, lobbying the Uttarakhand government for increased job creation and stringent anti-drug policies.
According to State Youth Congress President Sumitar Bhullar, the campaign encompasses a variety of events such as awareness drives and protests, aimed at engaging policymakers.
IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib spearheaded the launch, emphasizing a societal approach to tackling unemployment and drug addiction through direct action and policy change.
