'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do': A Call to Action by Indian Youth Congress

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched the 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do' campaign in Uttarakhand to urge the state government to focus on employment generation and strong anti-drug measures. The initiative includes events like protests and awareness drives led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday initiated the 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do' campaign, lobbying the Uttarakhand government for increased job creation and stringent anti-drug policies.

According to State Youth Congress President Sumitar Bhullar, the campaign encompasses a variety of events such as awareness drives and protests, aimed at engaging policymakers.

IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib spearheaded the launch, emphasizing a societal approach to tackling unemployment and drug addiction through direct action and policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

