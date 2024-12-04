'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do': A Call to Action by Indian Youth Congress

The Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday initiated the 'Nasha Nahi, Naukri Do' campaign, lobbying the Uttarakhand government for increased job creation and stringent anti-drug policies.

According to State Youth Congress President Sumitar Bhullar, the campaign encompasses a variety of events such as awareness drives and protests, aimed at engaging policymakers.

IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib spearheaded the launch, emphasizing a societal approach to tackling unemployment and drug addiction through direct action and policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)