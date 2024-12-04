Blinken's Preparations: Marco Rubio's Upcoming Role in U.S. Foreign Policy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is diligently preparing for the upcoming transition in leadership as Marco Rubio is set to succeed him next month. Blinken is prioritizing seamless handover on pressing foreign policy issues, including Ukraine, during a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

Blinken emphasized the importance of equipping Rubio with a robust strategic stance, highlighting his alignment with the interests of the nation. Rubio, known for his assertive views on China and backing of Israel, is expected to adopt a stance in sync with Trump's 'America First' foreign policy approach.

The Biden administration has increased military aid to Ukraine amid uncertainties over future support under the Trump administration. Meanwhile, Blinken continued diplomatic efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza, facing criticism over U.S. military support to Israel. As Blinken prepares to leave office, he reflects on his legacy, leaving judgments to future evaluations.

(With inputs from agencies.)