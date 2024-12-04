Left Menu

Congress Faces BJP Roadblock En Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal

Tensions rise as Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are barred from visiting violence-stricken Sambhal. Sachin Pilot accuses BJP of politicizing events through polarization. The political discourse centers around religious site disputes and the Places of Worship Act amidst ongoing unrest and constitutional debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:15 IST
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Congress delegation led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was prevented from reaching the violence-affected region of Sambhal. Senior Congress figure Sachin Pilot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fostering tensions in Sambhal, citing their alleged strategy of polarization.

While speaking to journalists, Pilot emphasized the unfortunate loss of innocent lives in Sambhal, stressing that Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were blocked from consoling the bereaved families. He highlighted that BJP's politics capitalize on division, igniting unrest to further their goals.

Amidst this backdrop, petitions in local courts are questioning Hindu claims to the Shahi Jama Masjid and Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Referencing the Places of Worship Act 1991, Pilot insisted that any attempts to alter the status of religious sites are diversions from crucial issues such as agriculture, inflation, and unemployment.

Rahul Gandhi, after being halted at the Ghazipur border, criticized the BJP's oppressive measures, branding his intended visit a constitutional obligation. He shared his grievances on social media, questioning the BJP's apparent fear and attempts at censorship. The violence, triggered by an ASI examination alleging historical alterations to a mosque, resulted in casualties and intensified political discord.

