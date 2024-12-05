Turbulence for Trump's Defense Pick: Senate Scrutiny and Speculation

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's embattled nominee for the U.S. Department of Defense, finds himself under intense scrutiny from Senate Republicans, owing to allegations surrounding his personal and professional life.

As Hegseth lobbied for the support needed to secure his confirmation, potential replacements were being considered, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Rep. Mike Waltz. Allegations against Hegseth include sexual assault and financial mismanagement.

Senators like Joni Ernst and Lisa Murkowski have expressed concerns, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations. Republican leaders demand that Hegseth addresses serious questions about his past, similar to challenges faced by previous Trump appointees.

