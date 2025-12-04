UPDATE 1-Mexico's senate taps Sheinbaum ally for attorney general

The Mexican Senate on Wednesday confirmed Ernestina Godoy, a close ally of President Claudia Sheinbaum, as the country's new attorney general, cementing a key appointment just hours after the president submitted a shortlist of candidates for the role. The vote, driven by a majority from the ruling Morena party and its allies in the upper chamber, installs Godoy for a nine-year term. She replaces former Attorney General Alejandro Gertz, who resigned unexpectedly from the post last week.

Godoy, 71, has worked closely with Sheinbaum for years, serving as Mexico City's top prosecutor during Sheinbaum's tenure as mayor. After the president's 2024 election victory, Godoy became her chief legal counsel. Following Gertz's resignation, Sheinbaum named Godoy interim attorney general last Friday.

Her career also includes time as a lawmaker and founder of various civil organizations. The Senate vote is the final and decisive legislative step in the appointment process, ahead of her swearing in.

In a hearing with the top candidates for the job, Godoy acknowledged the significant hurdles ahead, noting Mexico faces "historic challenges and new ones stemming from the evolution of crime." She added that "the quality of justice is still not up to the standard our country needs."

"We will not frame the innocent, there will be no political persecution, nor will there be impunity," the new attorney general pledged.

