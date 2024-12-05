Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

In a significant political shift, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and has nominated Choi Byung-hyuk, the nation's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, as his replacement. This move comes in the wake of a controversial attempt to impose martial law.

The nomination of Choi, a former army general, was confirmed by President Yoon's office. Choi has been described by Yoon's chief of staff, Chung Jin-suk, as "a person of principle who carries out his duties with dedication and adheres to regulations," according to Yonhap news.

Yoon's attempt to declare martial law, which was quickly reversed after parliamentary opposition, has led to widespread political unrest. The Democratic Party has condemned the act as treasonous and is considering a motion to impeach Yoon. This comes amid diplomatic fallout with U.S. officials expressing surprise and concern over the developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)