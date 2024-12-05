Left Menu

Assam Beef Ban: Politics or Policy?

The Assam government's decision to ban beef consumption in public places, as declared by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, spurs a range of political reactions. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress criticize it as a political maneuver, while the BJP considers it a positive step aligned with a previous call from Congress leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:36 IST
Assam Beef Ban: Politics or Policy?
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government's recent decision to impose a ban on beef consumption in public places has sparked significant political debate. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the expansion of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, claiming the move aims to ensure beef is neither consumed in public venues nor served at events across the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the decision as apolitical, despite indicating the chief minister might be seeking political gains. Chaturvedi highlighted that the CM, having managed the party's unsuccessful efforts in Jharkhand, should reconsider mixing religion and politics.

Reacting to the ban, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo praised it as a 'welcoming move,' referencing an earlier Congress demand for such a restriction. However, Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed condemned the action, accusing the government of acting on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologies and breaching constitutional freedoms. The law previously restricted beef consumption near temples, a policy now extended statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024