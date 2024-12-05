Assam Beef Ban: Politics or Policy?

The Assam government's recent decision to impose a ban on beef consumption in public places has sparked significant political debate. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the expansion of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, claiming the move aims to ensure beef is neither consumed in public venues nor served at events across the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi described the decision as apolitical, despite indicating the chief minister might be seeking political gains. Chaturvedi highlighted that the CM, having managed the party's unsuccessful efforts in Jharkhand, should reconsider mixing religion and politics.

Reacting to the ban, BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo praised it as a 'welcoming move,' referencing an earlier Congress demand for such a restriction. However, Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed condemned the action, accusing the government of acting on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologies and breaching constitutional freedoms. The law previously restricted beef consumption near temples, a policy now extended statewide.

