Left Menu

Opposition Amplifies Call for Adani Probe with Dramatic Protest

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament wearing black jackets with slogans urging a probe into the Adani Group. They demand a joint parliamentary committee investigation following allegations against the conglomerate. The protest emphasizes opposition claims linking Prime Minister Modi to Adani's controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 11:59 IST
Opposition Amplifies Call for Adani Probe with Dramatic Protest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable demonstration, leaders from various INDIA bloc parties donned black jackets with slogans such as 'Modi Adani Ek Hai' on Parliament grounds. They urged a joint parliamentary investigation into allegations against the Adani Group.

Rahul Gandhi, alongside prominent Congress MPs like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, emphasized the necessity for dialogue in Parliament concerning Adani's indictment in a US court. The opposition asserts that Prime Minister Modi must address these issues.

Following repeated advisories from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the demonstration proceeded to the Samvidhan Sadan, intensifying calls for scrutiny of Adani's dealings while facing repudiation from the Adani Group as baseless. Notably, the TMC refrained from joining the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024