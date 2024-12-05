Opposition Amplifies Call for Adani Probe with Dramatic Protest
Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament wearing black jackets with slogans urging a probe into the Adani Group. They demand a joint parliamentary committee investigation following allegations against the conglomerate. The protest emphasizes opposition claims linking Prime Minister Modi to Adani's controversies.
In a notable demonstration, leaders from various INDIA bloc parties donned black jackets with slogans such as 'Modi Adani Ek Hai' on Parliament grounds. They urged a joint parliamentary investigation into allegations against the Adani Group.
Rahul Gandhi, alongside prominent Congress MPs like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, emphasized the necessity for dialogue in Parliament concerning Adani's indictment in a US court. The opposition asserts that Prime Minister Modi must address these issues.
Following repeated advisories from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the demonstration proceeded to the Samvidhan Sadan, intensifying calls for scrutiny of Adani's dealings while facing repudiation from the Adani Group as baseless. Notably, the TMC refrained from joining the protest.
