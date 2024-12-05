Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate After Attack on Ex-Deputy CM at Golden Temple

Political tensions in Punjab soared after an attack on former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged it was a conspiracy against Akali Dal, while Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring dismissed personal motives. The attacker was apprehended, sparking calls for a high court-monitored investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:20 IST
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The political landscape in Punjab has been rocked following an attack on former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple, raising concerns over political motives. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that the attack was a deliberate attempt to undermine the Akali Dal's leadership.

In response, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring refuted any personal vendetta in the incident, stating that the motives of the accused remain unclear. He emphasized that it is up to the people to determine whether there was a conspiracy to dismantle the Akali Dal's leadership.

The assailant, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was apprehended on site. Criticism has been directed at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for alleged lapses in police procedures, as the accused reportedly conducted surveillance of the Golden Temple premises. Authorities are facing demands for a high court-monitored probe to ensure a thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

