Political Turmoil in South Korea: The Impeachment Saga of President Yoon

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean opposition lawmakers announced plans to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol this weekend. The motion follows Yoon's contentious attempt to impose martial law, which was met with widespread public dissent and unease among South Korea's allies, including the United States.

The Democratic Party has rallied support for an impeachment vote in parliament, citing Yoon's declaration of martial law as a source of public fear and chaos. The ruling People Power Party remains divided, while Yoon has appointed a new defense minister after accepting Kim Yong-hyun's resignation in the wake of the crisis.

Political instability has rippled through markets, with potential ramifications for South Korea's international standing. As President Yoon's approval ratings dip, the cloud of impeachment poses significant challenges to his administration, potentially shifting the nation's political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)