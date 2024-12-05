Rebel Advance in Hama: A Crucial Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Syrian rebels announced on Thursday their advance into the significant city of Hama, amidst intense Russian air strikes aimed at protecting pro-government forces. This new push by the insurgents comes after recent setbacks for government troops.

Rebel leader Hassan Abdul Ghany confirmed on social media that the offensive had reached Hama. Despite state media's initial claims of a government forces' defense, fighting had intensified overnight, with opposition factions breaching city defenses after a strategic victory in Aleppo.

The seizure of Hama, a city of strategic importance, could potentially pave the way for further rebel advances towards Damascus and Homs. Such a development would significantly alter the balance of power in a region critical to minority communities and the larger Syrian civil war dynamics.

