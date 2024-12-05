Left Menu

Kerala BJP Leader Criticizes Assam's Beef Ban, Calls for Understanding

Major Ravi, BJP Kerala Vice President, criticizes Assam's beef ban, urging discernment between cow and beef. He advocates for food freedom, warning against communal tensions. Congress' VD Sathessan claims it's a divisive move by Sangh Parivar ahead of Assam elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:32 IST
BJP Kerala Vice President, Major Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a searing critique, BJP Kerala Vice President Major Ravi lambasted the Assam Chief Minister's recent beef ban, expressing concerns over its potential to spark communal tensions. Ravi stressed the necessity for clear differentiation between cow and beef, remarking, 'First, understand what is beef and what is cow; banning beef sends the wrong message.'

Ravi emphasized the right to freedom of choice in diet, suggesting political motives behind the ban. 'The Chief Minister should not have imposed such restrictions; everyone has the freedom to eat what they want. We worship cows, but beef is derived from buffaloes and bulls,' he declared.

Reinforcing his standpoint, Ravi cautioned against governmental actions that could incite communal issues. Echoing this sentiment, Kerala Congress leader VD Satheesan criticized the beef ban, attributing it to the Sangh Parivar's agenda to sow division with upcoming Assam elections, creating discord among communities.

On the other hand, Assams' Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, defended his decision by highlighting the success of the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act in preventing cattle slaughter. Sarma announced that the new move aims to halt public beef consumption, marking it as a further step in the state's preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

