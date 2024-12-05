Kerala BJP Leader Criticizes Assam's Beef Ban, Calls for Understanding

In a searing critique, BJP Kerala Vice President Major Ravi lambasted the Assam Chief Minister's recent beef ban, expressing concerns over its potential to spark communal tensions. Ravi stressed the necessity for clear differentiation between cow and beef, remarking, 'First, understand what is beef and what is cow; banning beef sends the wrong message.'

Ravi emphasized the right to freedom of choice in diet, suggesting political motives behind the ban. 'The Chief Minister should not have imposed such restrictions; everyone has the freedom to eat what they want. We worship cows, but beef is derived from buffaloes and bulls,' he declared.

Reinforcing his standpoint, Ravi cautioned against governmental actions that could incite communal issues. Echoing this sentiment, Kerala Congress leader VD Satheesan criticized the beef ban, attributing it to the Sangh Parivar's agenda to sow division with upcoming Assam elections, creating discord among communities.

On the other hand, Assams' Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, defended his decision by highlighting the success of the 2021 Assam Cattle Preservation Act in preventing cattle slaughter. Sarma announced that the new move aims to halt public beef consumption, marking it as a further step in the state's preservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)