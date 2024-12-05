Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Power Shift: Mahayuti's Landslide Win

Maharashtra sees a significant political shift as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance triumphs with 235 seats in the Assembly, marking a decisive victory. Devendra Fadnavis is set to lead as Chief Minister, with key figures like Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde expected to assume deputy roles under the double-engine governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 15:07 IST
Maharashtra's Political Power Shift: Mahayuti's Landslide Win
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, joined the ranks of political figures converging in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new government. Applauding the alliance, CM Dhami expressed optimism about the performance of the 'double-engine' government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa and Madhya Pradesh's Deputy CM Jagdish Deora also extended their congratulations to Maharashtra's incoming Mahayuti government. Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary were among other prominent attendees.

Security was tightened around Azad Maidan, where Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers before the oath-taking ceremony. Set against the backdrop of BJP-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, this political gathering marks a new chapter in the state's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024