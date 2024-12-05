Maharashtra's Political Power Shift: Mahayuti's Landslide Win

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, joined the ranks of political figures converging in Mumbai for the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's new government. Applauding the alliance, CM Dhami expressed optimism about the performance of the 'double-engine' government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa and Madhya Pradesh's Deputy CM Jagdish Deora also extended their congratulations to Maharashtra's incoming Mahayuti government. Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary were among other prominent attendees.

Security was tightened around Azad Maidan, where Chief Minister-designate Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers before the oath-taking ceremony. Set against the backdrop of BJP-led Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, this political gathering marks a new chapter in the state's governance.

