Mahayuti Alliance Aims for Corruption-Free Civic Administration in Mumbai

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has secured an agreement on 150 of the 227 seats in Mumbai for the January 15 civic polls, BJP leader Ameet Satam announced. Discussions on the remaining seats will conclude in the coming days, facilitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The alliance's seat-sharing strategy aims to provide a corruption-free administration in Mumbai. While seat numbers are a focus, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and RPI are determined to fulfill the city's aspirations through unity and a strategic campaign, ensuring a Mahayuti mayoral victory.

Satam stressed that the alliance, which excludes the NCP due to serious allegations, is committed to defeating opposition attempts to manipulate the city's character for electoral gains. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant affirmed that differences on remaining seats would be resolved without fracturing the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)