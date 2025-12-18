Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Aims for Corruption-Free Civic Administration in Mumbai

The Mahayuti alliance has reached a consensus on 150 out of 227 seats for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls. With discussions on the remaining seats ongoing, the alliance aims to secure a majority and deliver corruption-free governance. Allegations against past administrations and future strategies were also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:57 IST
Mahayuti Alliance Aims for Corruption-Free Civic Administration in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Mahayuti alliance has secured an agreement on 150 of the 227 seats in Mumbai for the January 15 civic polls, BJP leader Ameet Satam announced. Discussions on the remaining seats will conclude in the coming days, facilitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The alliance's seat-sharing strategy aims to provide a corruption-free administration in Mumbai. While seat numbers are a focus, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and RPI are determined to fulfill the city's aspirations through unity and a strategic campaign, ensuring a Mahayuti mayoral victory.

Satam stressed that the alliance, which excludes the NCP due to serious allegations, is committed to defeating opposition attempts to manipulate the city's character for electoral gains. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant affirmed that differences on remaining seats would be resolved without fracturing the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025