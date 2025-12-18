Mahayuti Alliance Aims for Corruption-Free Civic Administration in Mumbai
The Mahayuti alliance has reached a consensus on 150 out of 227 seats for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls. With discussions on the remaining seats ongoing, the alliance aims to secure a majority and deliver corruption-free governance. Allegations against past administrations and future strategies were also addressed.
The ruling Mahayuti alliance has secured an agreement on 150 of the 227 seats in Mumbai for the January 15 civic polls, BJP leader Ameet Satam announced. Discussions on the remaining seats will conclude in the coming days, facilitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
The alliance's seat-sharing strategy aims to provide a corruption-free administration in Mumbai. While seat numbers are a focus, the BJP, Shiv Sena, and RPI are determined to fulfill the city's aspirations through unity and a strategic campaign, ensuring a Mahayuti mayoral victory.
Satam stressed that the alliance, which excludes the NCP due to serious allegations, is committed to defeating opposition attempts to manipulate the city's character for electoral gains. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant affirmed that differences on remaining seats would be resolved without fracturing the alliance.
