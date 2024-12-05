Left Menu

Romania's Elections: A Cyber Battleground

The U.S. raised concerns over potential Russian interference in Romania's presidential election. A pro-Russia candidate, Calin Georgescu, unexpectedly surged in polls, supported by social media. Romania's intelligence found cyber attacks linked to foreign states, threatening Romania's EU and NATO alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:02 IST
Romania's Elections: A Cyber Battleground

Amid growing concerns of foreign meddling, the United States expressed unease regarding potential Russian interference in Romania's presidential election.

Documents recently declassified indicated Romania suffered aggressive hybrid attacks from Russia, targeting the three consecutive ballots.

Pro-Russia ultranationalist Calin Georgescu unexpectedly rose in the polls, positioning himself against centrist leader Elena Lasconi with the chance of clinching victory according to a recent AtlasIntel poll. Despite being backed by a strong social media campaign, Georgescu declared minimal campaign spending. Observers noted this strategy included mass promotion on TikTok and potentially compromised Romanian election websites, drawing scrutiny from national security agencies.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement expressing concerns over the declassified report that highlighted extensive Russian involvement in malign cyber activities aimed at swaying the electoral process. The potential shift in Romania's foreign policy trajectory could strain its ties with Western alliances.

Analysts warn a Georgescu victory could isolate Romania, reversing its pro-European stance. In response, pro-European parties formed a governing coalition to prevent nationalist influence.

Meanwhile, economic indicators such as Bucharest's blue chip index reflected market apprehensions, slipping further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024