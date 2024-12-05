Romania's Elections: A Cyber Battleground

Amid growing concerns of foreign meddling, the United States expressed unease regarding potential Russian interference in Romania's presidential election.

Documents recently declassified indicated Romania suffered aggressive hybrid attacks from Russia, targeting the three consecutive ballots.

Pro-Russia ultranationalist Calin Georgescu unexpectedly rose in the polls, positioning himself against centrist leader Elena Lasconi with the chance of clinching victory according to a recent AtlasIntel poll. Despite being backed by a strong social media campaign, Georgescu declared minimal campaign spending. Observers noted this strategy included mass promotion on TikTok and potentially compromised Romanian election websites, drawing scrutiny from national security agencies.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement expressing concerns over the declassified report that highlighted extensive Russian involvement in malign cyber activities aimed at swaying the electoral process. The potential shift in Romania's foreign policy trajectory could strain its ties with Western alliances.

Analysts warn a Georgescu victory could isolate Romania, reversing its pro-European stance. In response, pro-European parties formed a governing coalition to prevent nationalist influence.

Meanwhile, economic indicators such as Bucharest's blue chip index reflected market apprehensions, slipping further.

(With inputs from agencies.)