Congress MP Demands Action for BJP Leader's Alleged Slander

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has called for serious repercussions against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. The demand comes after Patra allegedly made defamatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, during a press interaction.

Tagore communicated his concerns in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, indicating that Patra's language violated parliamentary decorum and ethics. He urged urgent and stringent action to preserve the dignity of the parliamentary institution.

The controversial remarks stemmed from BJP's citation of a French report that targeted Gandhi. Patra accused Gandhi of collaborating with entities to destabilize India, heightening the political uproar.

