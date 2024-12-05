Left Menu

Congress MP Demands Action for BJP Leader's Alleged Slander

Congress MP Manickam Tagore demands action against BJP's Sambit Patra for allegedly using slanderous language against Rahul Gandhi. Tagore's letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker highlights a breach of parliamentary decorum, following BJP MPs raising issues against Gandhi based on a French media report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:52 IST
Congress MP Demands Action for BJP Leader's Alleged Slander
Manickam Tagore
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has called for serious repercussions against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. The demand comes after Patra allegedly made defamatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, during a press interaction.

Tagore communicated his concerns in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, indicating that Patra's language violated parliamentary decorum and ethics. He urged urgent and stringent action to preserve the dignity of the parliamentary institution.

The controversial remarks stemmed from BJP's citation of a French report that targeted Gandhi. Patra accused Gandhi of collaborating with entities to destabilize India, heightening the political uproar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024