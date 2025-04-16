Left Menu

Parliamentary Decorum in Spotlight: Rijiju Urges MPs to Uphold Etiquette

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasizes the need for MPs to exhibit impeccable conduct as elected representatives. Criticizing Rahul Gandhi's behavior during Parliament sessions, Rijiju highlights the importance of adhering to established decorum and parliamentary etiquette. He urges leaders to maintain discipline and respect the institution of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:45 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has called for greater decorum and adherence to parliamentary etiquette. He stressed that Members of Parliament should display impeccable conduct, representing the millions of people who elect them. Rijiju reflected on his own experience, imbibing discipline even during protests from senior BJP leaders.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla criticized the actions of opposition leader Rahul Gandhi during the budget session, reminding him to comply with Rule 349. While Birla did not mention specific actions, a BJP leader circulated a video of Gandhi in a personal interaction during the session. Rijiju emphasized that Gandhi should set an example as a senior parliamentarian and avoid breaking conventions.

Kiren Rijiju also expressed dismay at the conduct of TMC member Kalyan Banerjee mimicking the Vice President, with Rahul Gandhi recording the act. Rijiju drew on past examples of discipline in the House, underscoring the importance of MPs upholding the dignity of Parliament. Reflecting his journey with guidance from leaders like LK Advani, Rijiju highlighted the need for respecting rules and traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

