Unity in Leadership: Shivakumar's Unwavering Support for Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed steadfast support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, promising loyalty until death at a convention organized by Congress and Swabhimanigala Okkuta. Despite internal reports of tension and allegations against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar reiterated his ambition to become CM in future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hassan | Updated: 05-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has pledged unwavering support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting he will be like a 'rock' beside him until death. This declaration was made during the 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha', a convention organized by state Congress in partnership with Swabhimanigala Okkuta.

The event, initially designed as a display of strength in solidarity with Siddaramaiah amidst the MUDA site allotment scam allegations, faced internal party dissent. Reports circulated about disagreements over the public event's organization, with an anonymous letter surfacing, purportedly from a Congress leader to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Despite these tensions, Shivakumar dismissed concerns, suggesting that Congress' five guarantee schemes ensure the party's future success, with ambitions of securing all seven assembly segments in Hassan district in the next polls. He confidently remarked that the Congress government, bolstered by public support and 138 MLAs, is resilient to opposition rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

