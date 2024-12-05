Unity in Leadership: Shivakumar's Unwavering Support for Siddaramaiah

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has pledged unwavering support for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asserting he will be like a 'rock' beside him until death. This declaration was made during the 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha', a convention organized by state Congress in partnership with Swabhimanigala Okkuta.

The event, initially designed as a display of strength in solidarity with Siddaramaiah amidst the MUDA site allotment scam allegations, faced internal party dissent. Reports circulated about disagreements over the public event's organization, with an anonymous letter surfacing, purportedly from a Congress leader to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Despite these tensions, Shivakumar dismissed concerns, suggesting that Congress' five guarantee schemes ensure the party's future success, with ambitions of securing all seven assembly segments in Hassan district in the next polls. He confidently remarked that the Congress government, bolstered by public support and 138 MLAs, is resilient to opposition rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)