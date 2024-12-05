Secret Service Overhaul: A New Era of Presidential Protection

The U.S. Secret Service is undergoing major reforms, its acting director Ronald Rowe told a congressional panel on Thursday. This follows two attempted assassinations of President-elect Donald Trump, including a July shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to Rowe, the shooting incident was a grave failure and led to heavy loss, awakening the need for significant security changes. He testified that the Secret Service was addressing such issues by boosting training, enhancing communication with local law enforcement, and increasing the size of Trump's protective detail.

Rowe emphasized shifting away from a 'do-more-with-less mindset', aiming to correct staffing shortages. He projected that 650 special agents and 350 uniformed officers would be hired soon, marking an era of much-needed reform for the agency that represented the elite protection of U.S. presidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)