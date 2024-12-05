Left Menu

Secret Service Overhaul: A New Era of Presidential Protection

The U.S. Secret Service's acting director, Ronald Rowe, reported significant reforms to agency practices following two assassination attempts on President-elect Trump. Rowe testified before a House panel about increased training and staffing to prevent failures like the Pennsylvania shooting and maintain the agency's reputation for excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Secret Service is undergoing major reforms, its acting director Ronald Rowe told a congressional panel on Thursday. This follows two attempted assassinations of President-elect Donald Trump, including a July shooting incident at a rally in Pennsylvania.

According to Rowe, the shooting incident was a grave failure and led to heavy loss, awakening the need for significant security changes. He testified that the Secret Service was addressing such issues by boosting training, enhancing communication with local law enforcement, and increasing the size of Trump's protective detail.

Rowe emphasized shifting away from a 'do-more-with-less mindset', aiming to correct staffing shortages. He projected that 650 special agents and 350 uniformed officers would be hired soon, marking an era of much-needed reform for the agency that represented the elite protection of U.S. presidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

