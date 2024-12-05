Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Pledges Support to Maharashtra CM: A Unified Front

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has pledged full cooperation to CM Devendra Fadnavis, emphasizing teamwork and unity. Shinde reflected on his successful tenure as CM, backed by prominent political figures. He also addressed the continuation of welfare schemes and dismissed concerns about internal party disagreements.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has promised his unwavering support to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, committing to work collaboratively as a team. During a press conference, Shinde detailed his past tenure as a successful chief minister while expressing gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their strong backing of the Mahayuti government over the past two-and-a-half years.

Shinde highlighted the Mahayuti's solid election performance, which not only secured a majority but also left the opposition without enough presence to choose a leader within the assembly. Reflecting on his time as chief minister, Shinde praised the cooperation from both of his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and pledged a similar level of support in his current role as deputy chief minister.

In his first cabinet meeting post-swearing-in, Shinde prioritized the disbursement of funds for the Ladki Bahin scheme, aimed at aiding women from lower-income families. Addressing rumors, Shinde clarified that he holds no resentment over not being appointed chief minister, emphasizing the party's growth and public endorsement as proof of his leadership abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

