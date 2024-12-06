Left Menu

Macron: A Defiant Stand Against Political Chaos

French President Emmanuel Macron has committed to completing his term until 2027. He criticized the far right and far left for destabilizing his government and announced plans to appoint a new prime minister soon. Macron emphasized his refusal to accept blame for his opponents' actions.

Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has firmly declared his intention to remain in office until the end of his term, set for 2027. This announcement came as he revealed plans to appoint a new prime minister within the coming days.

During a national address, Macron launched a stinging critique against his rivals, particularly targeting the far right for orchestrating the downfall of Michel Barnier's government. He accused them of choosing to disrupt rather than construct, denouncing their actions as disorderly.

The president further asserted that an "anti-Republican front" had formed, unifying the far left and far right against him. He made it clear that he would not bear the blame for what he described as their irresponsibility, yet remained tight-lipped about the identity of the forthcoming prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

