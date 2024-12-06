Left Menu

The Path to Inauguration Day: A Timeline of Transition

A detailed timeline marks the transition of power to President-elect Donald Trump, who will assume office on January 20. Key dates include electors meeting, vote certifications, and the reformed electoral challenge process. This period encapsulates significant electoral steps, reform measures, and the swearing-in ceremony.

Updated: 06-12-2024 02:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20, following a victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Here is a timeline capturing pivotal events leading up to Inauguration Day.

On December 11, states must submit their certified slates of presidential electors to the U.S. archivist under a 2022 federal law designed to prevent electoral chaos similar to that following Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Electors will meet in December to officially select the president and vice president.

Critical reforms have since amended the challenge process for electoral outcomes, now requiring one-fifth of both the House and Senate to consider any state's result challenge. On January 6, Harris will oversee the Electoral College vote count. The transition concludes with Trump's inauguration along with Vice President-elect JD Vance on January 20 at 12 p.m. ET.

(With inputs from agencies.)

