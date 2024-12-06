The Path to Inauguration Day: A Timeline of Transition

President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20, following a victory over Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Here is a timeline capturing pivotal events leading up to Inauguration Day.

On December 11, states must submit their certified slates of presidential electors to the U.S. archivist under a 2022 federal law designed to prevent electoral chaos similar to that following Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Electors will meet in December to officially select the president and vice president.

Critical reforms have since amended the challenge process for electoral outcomes, now requiring one-fifth of both the House and Senate to consider any state's result challenge. On January 6, Harris will oversee the Electoral College vote count. The transition concludes with Trump's inauguration along with Vice President-elect JD Vance on January 20 at 12 p.m. ET.

