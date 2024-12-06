Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Paraguay Expels Chinese Envoy

Paraguay expelled Chinese diplomat Xu Wei, accusing him of meddling in domestic affairs by encouraging lawmakers to revise Paraguay's relationship with Taiwan. Xu's actions violated his visa during a UNESCO meeting visit. Paraguay remains Taiwan's sole South American ally amidst Sino-Taiwanese tensions.

06-12-2024
Diplomatic Tensions: Paraguay Expels Chinese Envoy
In a decisive diplomatic move, Paraguay has revoked the visa of Chinese diplomat Xu Wei, labeling him persona non grata and mandating his departure from the country. The expulsion follows accusations from Paraguay's foreign ministry that Xu attempted to interfere in domestic politics by promoting a shift in the nation's stance towards China, to the detriment of its current alliance with Taiwan.

The specifics of Xu's alleged interference remain undisclosed, yet his recorded remarks at Paraguay's Congress highlight his push for official recognition of China over Taiwan. He claimed such a diplomatic pivot would economically benefit Paraguay, particularly its soybean industry. This intervention came under scrutiny as Xu traveled with a Chinese delegation for a UNESCO meeting.

Paraguay, a steadfast supporter of Taiwan, now faces heightened tensions. This expulsion underscores the geopolitical struggle as Taiwan resists China's territorial claims. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, while visiting Palau, reaffirmed their commitment to democratic principles, criticizing China's global coercive diplomacy. Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

