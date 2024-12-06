Left Menu

Farmers' March to Delhi: Intense Protests Resurface amidst Government Standoff

Amidst a resurgence in farmers' protests at Shambhu border, politicians urge the government to heed their 12 demands. As 100 farmers peacefully proceed to Delhi, barricades by police signal heightened tension. Uttar Pradesh initiates a committee to address grievances, while calls for dialogue remain prevalent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 11:15 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As tensions rise at the Shambhu border, a congregation of farmers prepares to march towards Delhi with a list of 12 demands, reigniting the protest fervor. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the necessity for the government to listen and respond sincerely to the farmers' grievances, avoiding any false assurances.

Joining the chorus, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stressed the urgent need for government engagement. While Yadav advocated for dialogue, Chaturvedi sharply criticized the BJP, labeling it anti-farmer, and highlighted unfulfilled promises to the agricultural sector.

In a strategic move, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that 100 farmers would proceed towards Delhi peacefully, despite police barricades. Their demands include a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP). Concurrently, the Uttar Pradesh government convened a five-member committee, led by IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, to tackle farmers' unrest in Noida and Greater Noida, indicating a targeted approach to resolving the impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

