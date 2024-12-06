Farmers' March to Delhi: Intense Protests Resurface amidst Government Standoff

As tensions rise at the Shambhu border, a congregation of farmers prepares to march towards Delhi with a list of 12 demands, reigniting the protest fervor. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the necessity for the government to listen and respond sincerely to the farmers' grievances, avoiding any false assurances.

Joining the chorus, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stressed the urgent need for government engagement. While Yadav advocated for dialogue, Chaturvedi sharply criticized the BJP, labeling it anti-farmer, and highlighted unfulfilled promises to the agricultural sector.

In a strategic move, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that 100 farmers would proceed towards Delhi peacefully, despite police barricades. Their demands include a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP). Concurrently, the Uttar Pradesh government convened a five-member committee, led by IAS Anil Kumar Sagar, to tackle farmers' unrest in Noida and Greater Noida, indicating a targeted approach to resolving the impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)