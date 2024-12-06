"They disrespected BR Ambedkar during emergency period": Prahlad Joshi slams Congress

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of disrespecting the Constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Speaking to reporters, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said, "Congress party has always disrespected the Consitution and they are talking about the constitution. They disrespected B. R. Ambedkar during the emergency period. The public has already taught them a lesson in different states."

His remarks came after Opposition MPs including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a protest over the Adani matter, at the Parliament premises in the national capital on Friday. Opposition MPs wore masks symbolising their protest over the Adani issue which mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also seen holding a copy of the Constitution in their hand. Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the "constitutional right" has been violated here for Adani.

"It is BR Ambedkar's death anniversary, the person who gave the Constitution of India. The constitutional right has been violated here for Adani. We are doing a symbolic protest. Whenever the name of Adani comes, the government of India wants to divert the issue. Let them divert the issue, we will continue our protests," Venugopal said wearing a mask which mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai." Congress MP Manickam Tagore once again raised the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

"We all know that sleeper cells of Adani are getting activated in the Parliament. We know that to divert attention from the Adani issue, different people are placed. Congress has turned to Speaker and has demanded that such defamatory language must not be allowed in the Parliament and action must be taken against members who are using defamatory language," he said. Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following ruckus amid the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its own course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the statement read.

"As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, 'the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.' All possible legal recourse will be sought," it added. The Adani Group said it has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the "highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations".

"We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the statement said. The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

