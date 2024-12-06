Left Menu

Recovery of currency in RS: Singhvi demands probe

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday termed as bizarre the recovery of cash from his seat in the Rajya Sabha and demanded a probe into the matter.Soon after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that a wad of currency notes was recovered from Singhvis seat on Thursday, the Congress MP said he only carries one Rs 500 currency note when inside Parliament.Heard of it first time now.

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Friday termed as ''bizarre'' the ''recovery'' of cash from his seat in the Rajya Sabha and demanded a probe into the matter.

Soon after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced that a wad of currency notes was recovered from Singhvi's seat on Thursday, the Congress MP said he only carries one Rs 500 currency note when inside Parliament.

''Heard of it first time now. Never heard of it till now! I carry one 500 Rs note when I go to Rajya Sabha. First time heard of it. I reached inside house at 12:57 pm and house rose at 1 pm then I sat in canteen till 1:30 pm then I left Parliament,'' Singh said in a post on X soon after the charges cropped up.

''My total stay in the house yesterday was for three minutes and in the Parliament for 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there should be an enquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere on any seat,'' Singhvi later told reporters.

He said he was quite astonished to even hear about it about five minutes ago.

'' I never heard of it. I reached inside of the House yesterday at 12. 57 PM. The House rose at 1 PM. From 1 to 1.30 I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1.30 I left Parliament. My total stay in the house yesterday was for three minutes and in the Parliament for 30 minutes.

''I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there should be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere on any seat. It means that each one must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the member of Parliament. Because everybody can then do things on the seat and then make allegations about it,'' the Congress MP said.

''If it was not tragic and serious it would be comic . Everyone should cooperate to get to the bottom of this. And, if there is a failing on the part of security agencies, that must also be completely exposed,'' Singhvi said.

Soon after the laying of papers, Dhankhar said a wad of currency notes was recovered by security staff from the seat allotted to Singhvi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

