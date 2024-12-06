"Time to do something else: AAP's Dilip Pandey announces he will not contest Delhi assembly elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Leader and MLA from Timarpur, Dilip Pandey, on Friday announced that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly election, saying that it is now time to do something else while remaining in the party. "After fulfilling the responsibility of building the organization and then contesting elections in politics, it is now time to do something else while staying in @AamAadmiParty. Whoever contests the election in Timarpur Assembly, @ArvindKejriwal will become the Chief Minister of Delhi, and all of us Delhiites will together ensure this," he said in a post on X.

"For me, the only satisfaction of being in politics is that, due to our government, the lives of many common people and poor people have become easier, and the possibilities of many children's lives becoming better have increased," he said in the post. Ahead of upcoming Delhi assembly elections scheduled to be held in the early months of 2025, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that there will be no alliance in the national capital.

"There will be no alliance in Delhi (for assembly elections)," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference. The Delhi Assembly election, scheduled for February 2025, is expected to be a critical contest for the AAP as it is going to face tough competition from the BJP, which has already tasted victory in the recent Assembly Elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Former MP and BJP leader Parvesh Verma will likely contest against Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, BJP sources told ANI. Meanwhile, Congress has also intensified its efforts for the Delhi assembly election and has appointed Priyavrat Singh as "war room" Chairman for the polls.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two polls. The party does not have an MLA in the assembly at present. (ANI)

