"This incident hurts dignity of the House": Union Min JP Nadda on currency notes recovered in RS

After Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the house that a wad of cash was found on a seat belonging to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that this incident is abnormal and serious and has hurt the dignity of the House. As VP Dhankar has ordered an investigation into the incident, Union Minister Nadda said that he has faith in the ruling of the chairman and that a detailed investigation will be conducted to clear everything.

"This incident is abnormal and is of a serious nature. It doesn't mean to get divided in the ruling or opposition party. This incident hurts the dignity of the House... Sir, I have faith in your ruling that a detailed investigation will be conducted and everything will be cleared," Nadda said in Rajya Sabha. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that this incident is a matter of investigation.

Tiwari said, "A bundle of notes has been recovered from the bench. This is a matter of investigation. The Vice President of India has ordered an inquiry into the matter. I am surprised as to where the bundle of notes is being recovered from Congress leaders...this incident should be investigated..." BJP MP Ravi Kishan expressed shock over the incident, saying, "A bundle of notes being recovered from the Parliament is a matter of investigation. This is very shocking..."

Reacting to the incident, CPI MP P Santhosh Kumar said that if this issue has been informed by the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, then it is authentic information. However, he stated that there was no point in mentioning the seat number in this case. "Since this was announced by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, I think it is authentic information...There is no point in mentioning the seat number in this case...Others can also keep them. Let the investigation continue. It seems a very strange matter..." Kumar said.

Earlier today, chaos erupted in the upper house after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the house that a wad of cash was found on a seat belonging to Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi by security officials. "I hereby inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana... The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway," Dhankhar said.

In response to the RS Chairman's statement, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that he was "astonished" to hear this, adding that if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed "I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious it would be comical. I think everybody should cooperate in getting to the bottom of this and if there is a failing in the security agencies that must also be completely exposed," Singhvi told ANI.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

