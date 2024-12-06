Left Menu

Hurriyat chairman says he is placed under house arrest

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday claimed that he has been put under house arrest and prevented from offering the congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here.

''As I was about to leave for Jama Masjid for the Friday sermon and prayers, I have been verbally informed that I am under house arrest today and won't be allowed to go to Jama Masjid!'' the Mirwaiz, who is also the chief cleric of Kashmir, said in a post on X.

He said it was ''anyone's guess'' as to why he was prevented from going to the grand mosque in the Nowhatta locality of the city here.

''Is it related to the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition today, and the wave of Masjid and Shrine survey's that we raised our voice against? Anyone's guess,'' the Hurriyat chairman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

